Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed (Week in Review)

Aerosmith

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed was a top story on Tuesday: One of the songwriters of Aerosmith's hit "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" has revealed that the signature line of the song was inspired by former Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil.

Desmond Child recently recalled co-writing the hit song during an interview with People (via UCR). The songwriter said, "They played me a backwards guitar loop that sounded like a boogie blues harmonica and Steven began singing 'Cruisin' for the ladies, da-dap da-dap… cruisin' for the ladies' and asked me what I thought. The first words out of my mouth were, 'I think that really sucks. It sounds like a bad Van Halen cast-off they wouldn't even put on the worst record of their enemy.'"

He then said that frontman Steven Tyler "sheepishly admitted that he had mistaken blonde mullet-topped Vince Neil of the band Motley Crue for a hot chick from behind at a bar and started to sing 'Dude looks like a lady.' I lit up and said, 'Now THAT'S a hit song title!'

[Guitarist Joe Perry] finally spoke up and flatly said, 'But we don't know what means.' I said, 'I know what that means,' and talked them into the premise of an average guy who 'cruised into a bar on the shore' and falls head over heels in love with the curvaceous stripper on stage, only to later find out that 'she' was a 'he'… but goes for it anyway." - here.

