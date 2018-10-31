Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'

Imagine Dragons have released a stream of a brand new song called "Machine". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Origins," which is set to hit on November 9th.



Origins was conceived as a sister album to the band's previous album "Evolve". Frontman Dan Reynolds had this to say, "It's about seeking new ground but also appreciating your roots.

"When we create, we create with no boundaries, no rules. We find it thrilling to make music that feels different and new to us." Take A listen to the new song here.





