Kamelot Returning to North America For New Tour Leg

10-31-2018
Kamelot

Kamelot have announced that they will be returning stateside to embark on the second North American leg of The Shadow Tour next fall, which will feature support from Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast.

The 2019 tour is scheduled to begin September 10th in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore and run through October 12th in Tampa Bay, FL at Jannus Live.

Guitarist Thomas Youngblood had this to say, "We're very excited to announce we're bringing The Shadow Tour back to North America again for another round. On the previous tour we missed some of our favorite cities due to logistics, we demanded to return to North America as soon as possible and visit these great cities.

"Completing this amazing lineup is the addition of Finland's Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast. Don't miss this amazing package and once in a decade lineup."

The Shadow Tour Dates:
9/10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
9/11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
9/13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
9/14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5
9/15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
9/16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
9/18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
9/19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
9/20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
9/21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre
9/23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam
9/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
9/25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
9/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
9/28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
9/29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
10/1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
10/2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
10/4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
10/5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
10/6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
10/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
10/11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live


