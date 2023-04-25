Kamelot Announces 2023 North American Headline Tour

(Freeman) Kamelot recently released their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date - their first full-length in five years, 'The Awakening'. The album, which debuted at #2 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart and #27 on the Current Album Sales chart, connected with fans and critics alike - touted by many as the best late-era Kamelot release to date!
Now, following the album's release and their recent European headline tour, the band is thrilled to finally announce their 2023 "Awaken The World" North American headline tour, featuring special guests Battle Beast and additional support from labelmates Xandria! The tour kicks off in Silver Spring, MD on August 17, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 9 in Orlando, FL.
Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 AM ET, with general on sale starting on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 AM ET. Visit the official KAMELOT website or local venue websites for tickets and more information.
Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood offers: "We are beyond excited to return to North America for the Awaken The World Tour! We just returned from four weeks in Europe to packed houses, so we cannot wait to play new songs and the new set to the KAMELOT Nation US and Canada. Joining us on the journey will be our good friends and live legends Battle Beast from Finland, as well as our friends Xandria, who are returning to our shores to round off an amazing lineup. See you all at the shows!"
Spring/Summer Festivals:
May 4th - Kopervik, NO @ Karmøygeddon Metal Festival - Headlining
May 7th - Athens, GR @ Fuzz Club
June 2nd - Rasnov, RO @ Maximum Rock Festival
June 8th - Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
"Awaken The World" North American Headline Tour Dates
w/ Special Guests Battle Beast
+ Additional Support from Xandria
August 17th - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
August 18th - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
August 19th - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
August 21st - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
August 22nd - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
August 24th - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
August 25th - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
August 26th - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
August 27th - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
August 30th - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 1st - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
September 2nd - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
September 3rd - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
September 5th - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
September 6th - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
September 8th - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (ProgPower USA) - SOLD OUT! *KAMELOT ONLY
September 9th - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
