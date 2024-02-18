Kamelot Add Leg To Awaken The World Tour

(Napalm Records) Kamelot will bring their glorious Awaken the World Tour 2024 to Europe this October, starting in Utrecht (NL). The multinational icons founded and led by mastermind and guitarist Thomas Youngblood just announced new dates in 17 cities across 11 countries!

The new European and UK leg of the tour will begin on October 12, 2024 in Utrecht (NL) and will cross all over Europe and the UK, coming to an end on November 3, 2024 in Manchester (UK).

Thomas Youngblood on the upcoming tour: "KamNation get ready for our return to Europe and first taste for the UK of the Awaken The World Tour!! We are incredibly excited about this package, all of the support bands have been on my wish list for a while now. I am sure we will have amazing memories for the fans and all the band members after this landmark tour in Europe and the UK!"

Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum adds: "We are excited to join Kamelot on this exciting European tour and even more so with the participation of our friends and tour mates from Blackbriar. Completed by Frozen Crown, this package promesses an epic experience for all the fans of symphonic and melodic metal who will join the party!"

Frozen Crown state: "We are delighted to announce we're joining Kamelot on their European tour 2024. This is a super exciting news for us, not only because of the privilege to open for one of the bands that influenced our music and lyrics. But also cause we get to share the stage with Ad Infinitum and Blackbriar as well, making this our first "full Napalm" tour after joining our new label. We can't wait to be part of this! See you guys on the road in October!"

René of Blackbriar comments: "We've got exciting news to share with you! We'll join Kamelot's 'Awaken The World' tour this year as a special guest alongside Ad Infinitum and Frozen Crown! This tour will take us to many new and familiar countries, and to say that we're looking forward to this feels like an understatement. Kamelot is a band we've been looking up to for so long, and we feel honored to join them on their tour. We've never had the pleasure of meeting them before, just as we never met Frozen Crown, and we can't wait to do so! We did have the pleasure of being tour buddies with Ad Infinitum last year, and we're looking forward to continuing these unforgettable times! We can't wait for these new adventures, see you on the road!"

Awaken The World Tour 2024

+ Special guests Ad Infinitum

+ Frozen Crown & Blackbriar

12.10.2024 NL - Utrecht

13.10.2024 DE - Munich

15.10.2024 DE - Berlin

17.10.2024 SK - Bratislava

18.10.2024 CZ - Zlin

19.10.2024 SI - Ljubljana

20.10.2024 IT - Milan

22.10.2024 ES - Bilbao

23.10.2024 ES - Madrid

25.10.2024 FR - Lyon

26.10.2024 CH - Pratteln

27.10.2024 DE - Oberhausen

29.10.2024 DE - Hamburg

30.10.2024 BE - Antwerpen

01.11.2024 UK - Wolverhamption

02.11.2024 UK - London

03.11.2024 UK - Manchester

