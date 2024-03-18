Kamelot Share NightSky Lyric Video Ahead Of North American Tour

Kamelot have shared a lyric video for their song "NightSky". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "The Awakening", that arrived on St. Patrick's Day last year.
Bandleader and guitarist Thomas Youngblood said of the song, "This one is a favorite of mine to play live - we can't til April for the upcoming tour." Singer Tommy Karevik added, "'NightSky' is about the invisible ties that extend well beyond this life and echo into the next."
The lyric video arrives as the band prepares to launch their North American Kamelot: Awaken The World Tour 2024 next month that will also include HammerFall and Ad Infinitum (featuring Kamelot touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny) - see local listings for full lineup.
4.25.24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head
4.26.24 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
4.27.24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
4.28.24 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
4.30.24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
5.1.24 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
5.3.24 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
5.4.24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
5.6.24 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's
5.7.24 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
5.9.24 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
5.10.24 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
5.11.24 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
5.12.24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
5.14.24 - Denver, CO - The Summit
5.16.24 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
5.17.24 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom/Milwaukee Metal Fest (no AD INFINITUM)
5.18.24 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
5.20.24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
5.21.24 - Richmond, VA - The National
5.23.24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
5.24.24 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade
5.25.24 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
