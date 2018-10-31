Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Metallica's 1986 album "Master Of Puppets" was voted the band's best album ever by the readers of Metal Hammer in a recent poll, the publication has revealed.

They launched an online poll and after the roughly 7,000 votes were tallied "Puppets" came out on top, followed by their sophomore album "Ride the Lightning" and "... And Justice For All".

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade had this to say, "There's a reason albums like Master Of Puppets keep topping polls like these. More than a classic, flawless heavy metal record, it's a cornerstone for an entire subculture - the moment where metal's biggest band hit their stride and produced a piece of work that would shape our world for decades to come.

"It also shows that the good readers of Metal Hammer have damn fine taste when it comes to these things. That said, you also voted for Lulu above Garage Inc, you absolute bastards."





