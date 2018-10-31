Singled Out - Them's Circuitous

Them just released their new album "Manor of the Se7en Gables" and to celebrate we asked KK Fossor to tell us about the song "Circuitous". Here is the story -

Circuitous is one of 24 tracks that when put together sequentially spawns 1 story. The 14th track in this intertwined tale of horror puts the listener right smack in the middle of a scene where the narrator "KK Fossor" and his assistant "Remsen" flees the unholy grounds of Sweet Hollow Cemetery.

A ritualistic ceremony gone as planned puts the duo in direct line of fire from the towns' people of Sweet Hollow. Determined to survive another day, KK and Remsen take flight north towards a little town in Massachusetts known as Salem.

This unplanned, indirect path takes these two through treacherous grounds and dangerous areas in order to throw their pursuant off course. Unable to locate these two fugitives, the constable of Sweet Hollow contracts the last known witch hunter, Peter Thompson, to find and bring KK Fossor to Justice...Dead or Alive!

Story, Lyrics and Music were written and recorded between September 2017 and May 2018.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Singled Out - Them's Circuitous

