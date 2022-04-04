Mick Jagger Streams New Slow Horses Theme Song 'Strange Games'

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is streaming a lyric video for "Strange Game", the theme song for the newly-launched Apple TV Plus Original series "Slow Horses."
The rocker co-wrote the tune with film composer Daniel Pemberton for the six-part espionage adventure based on a series of acclaimed books by Mick Herron.
"Slow Horses" follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 - Slough House on the outskirts of London - with Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes.
"I really enjoyed creating the theme track for Slow Horses with Daniel Pemberton," says Jagger. "I've read a lot of the books and was familiar with some of the more dark and unsavoury characters and knew the direction I wanted to take it...hope you enjoy it!"
"Slow Horses" launched globally on Apple TV Plus with the first two episodes available on April 1. Watch the lyric video here.
