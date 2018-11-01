|
Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie
11-01-2018
Anthrax's drummer Charlie Benante says that band's follow up album to their 2016 effort "For All Kings" will features some more extreme and angry music.
Benante told Heavy Music Interviews (via Metal Hammer, "This next record is definitely going to be a little more extreme and a little more angry in places, because I just think that's where I am at this point in the world.
"Right now I'm very angry with a couple of things that have happened - and I'm also very happy. So I think it's going to be a really good blend of anger and happy."
Related Stories
Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie
Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue
Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album
Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour
Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album
Anthrax Frontman Sings National Anthem At Cubs Game
Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video
Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video
Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video
Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song