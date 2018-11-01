|
Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed
11-01-2018
Dream Theater's new studio album will be hitting stores in late February, keyboard player Jordan Rudess, who will also be releasing a new solo album next spring. revealed in a brand new interview
Rudess was interviewed by Metal Wani about his upcoming Bach To Rock tour dates (check it out here) and said "The Dream Theater album is coming out in late February. It's being mixed as we speak. It sounds awesome. I'm so excited about it.
"There's a very strong energy around the band these days. We all feel very connected and excited about what's coming. We can't wait to unleash the whole thing on everybody. And that's all going to happen really, really soon as well - it's just right around the corner."
He also revealed that his "next solo album is going to come out in April. It's not a piano album, it's a rock album. That's actually being mixed."
