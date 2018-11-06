Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates

Muse have announced the initial dates across the globe for a world tour that they will be launching early next year to support the release of their brand new studio album.

The acclaimed band will be releasing their new record, entitled "Simulation Theory", this Friday, November 9th and will be hitting the road beginning in February.

So far they have announced dates in North America and Europe for the Simulation Theory World Tour with the trek launching on February 22nd in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.

Muse Simulation Theory World Tour

February 22 Houston, TX, Toyota Center

February 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 26 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 28 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 2 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

March 5 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

March 7 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 9 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

March 24 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

March 26 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

March 28 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

March 30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 31 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

April 2 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

April 4 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

April 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

April 10 Boston, MA TD Garden

May 26 Prague, CZE Letiste Letnany

May 28 Budapest, HUN Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

May 29 Graz, AUT Stadthalle Graz

June 1 London, UK London Stadium

June 8 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 12 Riga, LAT Arena Riga

June 15 Moscow, RUS Luzhniki Stadium

June 18 Helsinki, FIN Suvilahti Open Air

June 22 Krakow, POL Tauron Arena

June 27 Nijmegen, NLD Goffertpark

June 29 Cologne, GERMANY RheinEnergieStadion

June 30 Werchter, BEL Werchter Festival

July 3 Zurich, SWI Hallenstadion

July 6 Paris, FRA Stade de France

July 9 Marseille, FRA Stade Orange Velodrom

July 12 Milan, ITA San Siro Stadium

July 16 Bordeaux, FRA Matmut Atlantique

July 20 Rome, ITA Stadio Olimpico

July 24 Lisbon, PRT Passeio Maritimo de Alges

July 26 Madrid, SPA Wanda Metropolitano





Related Stories

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Muse To Stream Special 'By Request' Show Live

Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

More Muse News

Share this article



