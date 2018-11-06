|
Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates
11-06-2018
Muse have announced the initial dates across the globe for a world tour that they will be launching early next year to support the release of their brand new studio album.
The acclaimed band will be releasing their new record, entitled "Simulation Theory", this Friday, November 9th and will be hitting the road beginning in February.
So far they have announced dates in North America and Europe for the Simulation Theory World Tour with the trek launching on February 22nd in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.
Muse Simulation Theory World Tour
February 22 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
February 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 26 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 28 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 2 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
March 5 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
March 7 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 9 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
March 24 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
March 26 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
March 28 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 31 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
April 2 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
April 4 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
April 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
April 10 Boston, MA TD Garden
May 26 Prague, CZE Letiste Letnany
May 28 Budapest, HUN Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena
May 29 Graz, AUT Stadthalle Graz
June 1 London, UK London Stadium
June 8 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 12 Riga, LAT Arena Riga
June 15 Moscow, RUS Luzhniki Stadium
June 18 Helsinki, FIN Suvilahti Open Air
June 22 Krakow, POL Tauron Arena
June 27 Nijmegen, NLD Goffertpark
June 29 Cologne, GERMANY RheinEnergieStadion
June 30 Werchter, BEL Werchter Festival
July 3 Zurich, SWI Hallenstadion
July 6 Paris, FRA Stade de France
July 9 Marseille, FRA Stade Orange Velodrom
July 12 Milan, ITA San Siro Stadium
July 16 Bordeaux, FRA Matmut Atlantique
July 20 Rome, ITA Stadio Olimpico
July 24 Lisbon, PRT Passeio Maritimo de Alges
July 26 Madrid, SPA Wanda Metropolitano
