Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

11-06-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne shared the big news that he has recruited Megadeth to support him on his just announced new North American leg of his epic Not More Tours 2 trek.

The new dates will mark the first time that the metal legends will hit the road together for a full tour and the new run of dates will include the previously postponed dates from the first leg where Ozzy was forced to pull the plug on to have emergency surgery.

Things will be kicking off on May 29th in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena and will be concluding on July 29th in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Prior to the U.S. and Canadian dates, Ozzy will be venturing across Europe, Japan and Australia early in the New Year. See all of the dates below:

North America
Wed, May 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Fri, May 31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
Sun, June 2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue, June 4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thurs, June 6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat, June 8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Tue, June 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thu, June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, June 15 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue, June 18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Thu, June 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
Sat, June 22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed, June 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri, June 28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Sun, June 30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Thu, July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Sat, July 6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center
Tue, July 9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Thu, July 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sat, July 13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Tue, July 16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Thu, July 18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sat, July 20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Tue, July 23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, July 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat, July 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon, July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Europe, Australia, Japan
Wed, January 30 - Ireland, Dublin - 3Arena -
Fri, February 1 - UK, Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena -
Sun, February 3 - UK, Manchester - Manchester Arena -
Tue, February 5 - UK, Newcastle - Metro Radio Arena -
Thu, February 7 - UK, Glasgow - The SSE Hydro -
Sat, February 9 - UK, Birmingham - Genting Arena -
Mon, February 11 - UK, London - The O2, Arena -
Wed, February 13 - Germany, Munich - Olympiahalle -
Fri, February 15 - Germany, Frankfurt - Festhalle -
Sun, February 17 - Germany, Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena -
Tue, February 19 - Germany, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena -
Fri, February 22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Ericcson Globe -
Sun, February 24 - Finland, Helsinki - Hartwall Arena -
Wed, February 27 - Switzerland, Zurich - Hallenstadion -
Fri, March 1 - Italy, Bologna - Unipol Arena -
Sun, March 3 - Spain, Barcelona - Palau Sant Jordi -
Sun, March 9 - Sydney, Australia - Download Festival -
Mon, March 11 - Melbourne, Australia - Download Festival -
Wed, March 13 - Christchurch, NZ - Horncastle Arena -
Sat, March 16 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena -
Thu, Mar 21 - Tokyo, Japan - Download Festival--Makuhari Messe


