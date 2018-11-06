Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne shared the big news that he has recruited Megadeth to support him on his just announced new North American leg of his epic Not More Tours 2 trek.

The new dates will mark the first time that the metal legends will hit the road together for a full tour and the new run of dates will include the previously postponed dates from the first leg where Ozzy was forced to pull the plug on to have emergency surgery.

Things will be kicking off on May 29th in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena and will be concluding on July 29th in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Prior to the U.S. and Canadian dates, Ozzy will be venturing across Europe, Japan and Australia early in the New Year. See all of the dates below:

North America

Wed, May 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri, May 31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Sun, June 2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue, June 4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Thurs, June 6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat, June 8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Tue, June 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thu, June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sat, June 15 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue, June 18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Thu, June 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

Sat, June 22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed, June 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri, June 28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Sun, June 30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Thu, July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Sat, July 6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center

Tue, July 9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Thu, July 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sat, July 13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Tue, July 16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Thu, July 18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat, July 20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue, July 23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu, July 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat, July 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon, July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Europe, Australia, Japan

Wed, January 30 - Ireland, Dublin - 3Arena -

Fri, February 1 - UK, Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena -

Sun, February 3 - UK, Manchester - Manchester Arena -

Tue, February 5 - UK, Newcastle - Metro Radio Arena -

Thu, February 7 - UK, Glasgow - The SSE Hydro -

Sat, February 9 - UK, Birmingham - Genting Arena -

Mon, February 11 - UK, London - The O2, Arena -

Wed, February 13 - Germany, Munich - Olympiahalle -

Fri, February 15 - Germany, Frankfurt - Festhalle -

Sun, February 17 - Germany, Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena -

Tue, February 19 - Germany, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena -

Fri, February 22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Ericcson Globe -

Sun, February 24 - Finland, Helsinki - Hartwall Arena -

Wed, February 27 - Switzerland, Zurich - Hallenstadion -

Fri, March 1 - Italy, Bologna - Unipol Arena -

Sun, March 3 - Spain, Barcelona - Palau Sant Jordi -

Sun, March 9 - Sydney, Australia - Download Festival -

Mon, March 11 - Melbourne, Australia - Download Festival -

Wed, March 13 - Christchurch, NZ - Horncastle Arena -

Sat, March 16 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena -

Thu, Mar 21 - Tokyo, Japan - Download Festival--Makuhari Messe





