Dream Theater Announce New Album And Tour

Dream Theater have made it official. After dropping hints in recent interviews, the band officially announced that they will be releasing their new studio album early next year and launching a tour to support it.

The new studio effort, their 14th, will be entitled "Distance Over Time," is set to hit stores on February 22nd of 2019 under their new deal with InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The new record was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker and Petrucci had this to say, "When I listen back to the album, I can distinctly recall every moment of the writing process; where I was standing in the room, what inspired us in that instant and the meaning behind each song.

"As a producer, my goal was to try and create the best-sounding Dream Theater record we've ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music. I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio. For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way."

A month after the album hits stores, the band will be hitting the road for the North American leg of their The Distance Over Time Tour which will launch on March 20th in San Diego, CA and conclude in Mexico City on May 4th.





Related Stories

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Dream Theater Announce Fan Online Q&A As They Enter Studio

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

More Dream Theater News

Share this article



