Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine is sharing some video footage from recording sessions for the band's sixteenth album. Drummer Dirk Verbeuren can be seen working on drum parts for a new track in the studio.



"The Cheshire Cat is smiling!," tweeted Mustaine. "Enjoy a lil tease." The footage surfaces a couple of days after Mustaine announced that the pair have begun work on the project.



"Today, our drummer @VerbeurenDirk and I start @Megadeth Album 16 with Dystopia co-producer and @Grammy winning partner Chris Rakestraw at my side again," tweeted Mustaine on November 3. "No Rest For The Wicked! (relax...that's not the new title)."



"Dystopia" debuted at No.3 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in 2016 while the album's title track won the band their first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Metal Performance category at the 2017 event.



This week, it was announced that Megadeth will join Ozzy Osbourne for a series of summer 2019 North American concert dates as part of the Black Sabbath rcoker's ongoing farewell tour. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





