Soen Announce New Album 'Lotus'

Progressive metal band Soen have announced that they will be releasing their fourth studio album, which will be entitled "Lotus," on February 1st of next year.

Martin Lopez had this to say, "We are all very fortunate to have this place where we can go and explore thoughts, perspectives and emotions which everyday life maybe does not have the room for.

"There are definitely things that we say, and places we go, in Soen which would be very hard to express without us coming together and creating music."





