Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Finds A Higher Calling

(hennemusic) Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has revealed that he recently became an ordained minister. TMZ caught up with the rocker at Los Angeles Airport where he shared the news while flashing a Universal Life Church Ministries card.

"I am now an ordained minister," said Tyler. "I just married my son. I married my son to a beautiful girl. ... I went online, paid 80 bucks and I became a father. God knows I've been a mother for so long!"

"Me and Mick Fleetwood are going to marry people," added the singer about his neighbor in Maui, where he will perform a solo show with The Loving Mary Band at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on December 27. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Steven Tyler Rolls With Ali McManus For Cover Of Aerosmith Classic

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance

Aerosmith Rock Classic Song On Late Night TV

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods

More Aerosmith News

Share this article



