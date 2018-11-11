Soul Asylum Albums Remastered and Expanded For Reissue

(Conqueroo) Soul Asylum's last two independent label releases "While You Were Out" And "Clam Dip & Other Delights" have been expanded for a new combined reissue.

The new remastered CD is set to be released by Omnivore Recordings on January 18th and will feature seven bonus tracks as well as liner notes by Superchunk's Jon Wurster.

We were sent the following details: Soul Asylum, inheritors of the throne in the Minneapolis scene launched by The Replacements and Hüsker Dü,stood out because of their smart, punky, hard rock songs and relentless work ethic. They made three albums, an EP and a cassette for hometown label Twin/Tone Records before moving on to the majors: first A&M, then Columbia, where they scored two platinum albums and won a Best Rock Song Grammy® for "Runaway Train." Read more here.

