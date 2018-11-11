The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of a 1994 performance of "Street Fighting Man", as the latest preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut."

The lead single from 1968's "Beggars Banquet" reached No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the project hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

A staple of the group's shows through the years, the song was captured during a November 1994 concert at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium that was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event.

Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley make guest appearances on "Voodoo Lounge Uncut", which also delivers the band's first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

The package will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray/2-CD, DVD/2-CD, limited-edition 3LP red vinyl and digital audio and video.

"Street Fighting Man" will also appear on the November 16 release of a 50th anniversary reissue of "Beggars Banquet." Stream the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Missing You' Video

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



