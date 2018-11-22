News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

11-22-2018
Witherfall

Witherfall have released a new music video for their track "Vintage". The song is featured on the band's just released new studio album "A Prelude To Sorrow", which hit stores earlier this month.

The band had the following to say, "'Vintage' is the most personal song Witherfall has ever written. The backstory for 'Vintage' occurred in November of 2015 while Joseph Michael, Jake Dreyer and Anthony Crawford were waiting for Adam Sagan to arrive in Los Angeles for the first photoshoot for 'Nocturnes and Requiems'. Joseph was on his way to pick up Adam from LAX when we received a call from Sagan on his way to the airport, he was having severe stomach pains and would need to head to the emergency room instead. At first he thought he was having appendicitis, it turned out he had Lymphoma. He was scheduled for Chemo immediately and could not come to Los Angeles. This was the reason there is not one full band photo of Witherfall with Adam.

"To drown away their sorrows, Jake and Joseph headed over to a local Hollywood Wine Bar named 'Vintage'. The bar having served its purpose is no longer there. There are three movements to this composition the last movement features our respective goodbyes to a fallen friend. Even if you did not know Adam Sagan this song should relate to anyone that has experienced the death of a loved one. 'Travel on my Friend'." Watch the video here.


