Witherfall Stream 'And They All Blew Away' Video

Witherfall have released a music video for their song "...And They All Blew Away." The clip is the for the 4:15 radio edit of the 15+ minute epic track that appears on their new album "Curse Of Autumn".
The band had this to say, "So, this is a total edit of this song. For those who dare, there is a 15+ minute version on the record that is by far the most progressive thing Witherfall has ever written and features an incredible drum performance by the legendary Marco Minnemann as well as an amazing display of eclectic bass techniques by Anthony Crawford.
"Going into the songwriting of Curse of Autumn, we always want to try and outdo ourselves with certain tracks and this goal was to write a song that took the listener on an unparalleled musical journey.
"This abridged version is set to cinema by UnholyRoman and is shrouded in mystery much like the meaning of the song. For those that dare, the full version can be found via the link in the description." Watch the video below:
