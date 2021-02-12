Witherfall Get Personal With 'The River' Video

Witherfall have released a music video for the new song "The River." The emotional track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Curse of Autumn", which is set to be released on March 5th.
The band had this to say, "'The River' is a song about singer Joseph Michael's deceased father. It refers to the family fishing spot up near Thousand Islands by the Canadian border of New York State.
"During the recording, tears were shed... Hopefully this song honors JM's father appropriately. R.I.P., Kenneth Martin Furney." Watch the Bradford Lloyd Cooper directed video below:
