Witherfall Share New Song 'Another Face'

Witherfall have released a lyric video for their new track "Another Face". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Curse Of Autumn," which is due March 5, 2021.

The band had this to say, "As with most Witherfall songs, 'Another Face' was written with just an acoustic guitar, pen and paper, and copious amounts of red wine.

"However, once in the studio, the track really came to life. Some of the best memories from the recording sessions were working out the outro of the song after the solo. Between guitar and vocal harmonies and subtle harmonic shifts, the ending is such a highlight of the record.

"Jon Schaffer and Jim Morris really brought a lot of energy to these sessions. For everyone involved, it was a highly creative time. This track is a great testament to what can happen when everyone on a production team gets to shine a little light on a song." Watch the video below:

