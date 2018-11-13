Architects Release 'Death Is Not Defeat' Video

Architects have released a new music video for their new track "Death Is Not Defeat." The song comes from the band's just released new studio album "Holy Hell".

The album is the band's first since the tragic death of guitarist Tom Searle, who died in 2016 after a three-year battle with cancer. His brother and bandmate had this to say, "In those first months after Tom's death, I didn't deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious. I'd ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it.

"Ultimately, there were two choices: Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live.

"I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences." Watch the video here.





