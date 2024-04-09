Architects Unleash 'Curse' As They Add New Leg To North American Tour

Architects have released a brand new single called "Curse," which was produced by Jordan Fish. The band has also revealed the dates for second leg of their North American tour.

"Curse" is the follow-up to their previous hit single "Seeing Red," which gained over 23 million global streams, boasting over 1 million streams a week globally since its December 2023 release and reached #6 in the UK, #8 in Australia and Belgium, and #13 in the US on Spotify's Viral 50 charts.

The new track arrives as the band gears up for the first leg of their North American tour which will feature support Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps and kicks off on May 2nd with a sold out show in Toronto.

The second leg will feature support from We Came As Romans and Brutus and is set to begin on September 28th in Indianapolis, IN at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. See the dates and stream the new song below:

ARCHITECTS TOUR DATES

May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel (SOLD OUT) *

May 3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

May 4 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

May 6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore *

May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

Sept 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Sept 29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

Oct 2 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

Oct 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

Oct 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

Oct 8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps

^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus

