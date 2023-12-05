Architects 'Seeing Red' With New Video

(GMM) Architects have shared a brand-new single entitled "Seeing Red," along with an accompanying video, out now via Epitaph Records. In under 4-minutes, Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean, and Adam Christianson pack in an album's worth of riffs and seering hooks.

"We're so happy to release Seeing Red and to announce our US tour," shares Carter, "This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can't wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us."

The track is their first new music since the release of last year's critically acclaimed the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which kicked off another meteoric year for the band, with sold-out shows across the globe and a coveted support slot with the mighty Metallica. Alongside the single, the band have announced a 2024 North America tour, which will precede another EU run with Metallica.

Jan-24 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

Jan-25 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

Jan-26 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Jan-27 - Munster, DE @ Halle Munsterland

Jan-29 - Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Blox

Jan-30 - Oslo, NOR @ Spektrum

Jan-31 - Stockholm, SW @ Annexet

Feb-3 - Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

Feb-4 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

Feb-6 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Feb-7 - Zurich, CH @ The Hall

May-2 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May-3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May-6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May-7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May-9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May-10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

May-11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore

May-12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May-14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May-15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May-17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May-18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May-24 - Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *

Jun-7 - Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium *

Jun-14 - Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium *

Jun-21 - Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival

Jul-5 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *

Jul-12 - Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano *

Aug-9 - Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

Aug-10 - Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air

Aug-11 - Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024

Aug-15 - Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

Aug-17 - Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival

* w/ METALLICA

