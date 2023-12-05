Architects 'Seeing Red' With New Video

(GMM) Architects have shared a brand-new single entitled "Seeing Red," along with an accompanying video, out now via Epitaph Records. In under 4-minutes, Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean, and Adam Christianson pack in an album's worth of riffs and seering hooks.
"We're so happy to release Seeing Red and to announce our US tour," shares Carter, "This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can't wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us."
The track is their first new music since the release of last year's critically acclaimed the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which kicked off another meteoric year for the band, with sold-out shows across the globe and a coveted support slot with the mighty Metallica. Alongside the single, the band have announced a 2024 North America tour, which will precede another EU run with Metallica.
Jan-24 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
Jan-25 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
Jan-26 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Jan-27 - Munster, DE @ Halle Munsterland
Jan-29 - Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Blox
Jan-30 - Oslo, NOR @ Spektrum
Jan-31 - Stockholm, SW @ Annexet
Feb-3 - Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
Feb-4 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
Feb-6 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Feb-7 - Zurich, CH @ The Hall
May-2 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May-3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May-6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May-7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
May-9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
May-10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
May-11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore
May-12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May-14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
May-15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May-17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May-18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May-24 - Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
Jun-7 - Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium *
Jun-14 - Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium *
Jun-21 - Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival
Jul-5 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *
Jul-12 - Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano *
Aug-9 - Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault
Aug-10 - Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air
Aug-11 - Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024
Aug-15 - Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air
Aug-17 - Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival
* w/ METALLICA
