Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video
11-13-2018
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2016 single, "Hardwired", at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY on October 29, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show.
The tune was the lead track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.
The Albany date is one of the stops on Metallica's 2018 North American tour, which will wrap up in Fresno, CA on December 9 before resuming in mid-January.
During the fall shows, the veteran metal outfit released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All."
The band's fourth studio record marked the group's first with bassist Jason Newsted, who joined the lineup following the 1986 death of Cliff Burton while on tour in support of "Master Of Puppets." Watch the video here.
