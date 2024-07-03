.

Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video

07-03-2024 9:43 AM EDT

Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Finnish death-doom masters, Swallow The Sun, have released their new single, "Innocence Was Long Forgotten," along with an accompanying music video for the song.

This majestic track, where broken sapphires shine from fallen eyes, reminds us of the Eden we left behind. The song was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, and recorded by Juho Raiha at SoundSpiral Audio.

The band had this to say, "All the new SWALLOW THE SUN music felt like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. So we wanted to work with a powerful producer, Dan Lancaster, to push this dagger even deeper into this heart of ours."

