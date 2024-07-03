(Freeman Promotions) Finnish death-doom masters, Swallow The Sun, have released their new single, "Innocence Was Long Forgotten," along with an accompanying music video for the song.
This majestic track, where broken sapphires shine from fallen eyes, reminds us of the Eden we left behind. The song was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, and recorded by Juho Raiha at SoundSpiral Audio.
The band had this to say, "All the new SWALLOW THE SUN music felt like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. So we wanted to work with a powerful producer, Dan Lancaster, to push this dagger even deeper into this heart of ours."
Moonspell, Swallow The Sun and Witherfall Tour Canceled
Swallow The Sun Release 'This House Has No Home' Video
Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams and Wilderun Launching Tour
Swallow The Sun Preview New Live Album With 'Don't Fall Asleep' Video
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Metallica- more
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week- more
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Cage The Elephant Say Thanks For The Memories With New Video
Boston Manor Deliver 'Heat Me Up' Video
Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video
Kissin' Dynamite 'Back With A Bang' With New Song
Linda Gail Lewis Reflects On Her Brother Jerry Lee Lewis's Passing With New Single
The Silver Lines Reveal 'Tame' Single and Announce Euro Tour
Eclipse Unleash 'The Spark' To Announce New Album
Singled Out: Autumn Kings' HELLBOUND