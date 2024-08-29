Swallow The Sun Plot North American Headline Tour

(Freeman) Swallow The Sun are set to embark on a highly anticipated North American headline tour supporting their forthcoming album, 'Shining,' which drops on October 18th via Century Media Records.

The tour features support from Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath, and Snakes of Russia. Kicking off on February 20th in Detroit, MI, the tour will bring the band's signature blend of despair, beauty, and crushing heaviness to audiences across the continent, wrapping up on March 15th in Chicago, IL.

The artist pre-sale is going on now; general tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 30th, at 1:00 PM EDT / 10:00 AM PDT. "What a great line-up we have on this tour. Join the happiest tour of 2025 and secure your tickets immediately," says vocalist Mikko Kotamaki

The tour announcement follows the release of the band's latest single, "What I Have Become," a powerful track that delves into themes of transformation and rebirth. Produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari), the song showcases SWALLOW THE SUN at their most intense, both sonically and lyrically.

SWALLOW THE SUN

With Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath, and Snakes of Russia

2/20/25 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

2/21/25 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

2/22/25 - Montreal, QC - Fouf's

2/23/25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/24/25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

2/25/25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2/26/25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

2/27/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

2/28/25 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

3/1/25 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

3/2/25 - Houston, TX - Parish Room @ House of Blues

3/3/25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3/4/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

3/5/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel

3/6/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3/7/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

3/8/25 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of The Woods

3/9/25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

3/10/25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/12/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3/13/25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3/14/25 - Omaha, NE - Reverb

3/15/25 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

