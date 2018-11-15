News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

11-15-2018
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1987 classic, "It's So Easy", from their November 11th reunion tour show in Manila, Philippines.

The tune was the band's opening song at the city's Philippine Arena, which marked the third fall 2018 date on the Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, which resumed in Monterrey, Mexico on November 3.

The group also live-streamed "Sweet Child O' Mine" from the Manila concert via Twitter. Guns N' Roses will continue a fall series of shows this week in the Far East ahead of appearances in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, and wrapping up their 2018 live schedule with their first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on December 8. Watch both videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

Foster the People Release 'Worst Nites' Video

Music Legend Roy Clark Dead At 85

Unearth Release 'One With The Sun' Video

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special

Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Expanded For Limited Edition Box Set

Black Sabbath Classic Covered By WYN (What You Need)

Burden Of The Sky Release 'The Puppeteer' Video

Marmalade Singer Dean Ford Releases Epic Solo Album

Grayson Erhard Releases 'Tell Me No' Video

Singled Out: Cream With A K

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.