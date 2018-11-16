Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed that he is recovering from a medical procedure after being discharged from the hospital this past Wednesday, November 14th.

Michaels was forced to pull out of a performance last Sunday (November 11th) in Greeneville, Tennessee due to kidney stones pain and underwent a procedure in the hospital.

The singer wrote on his official website on Thursday, "I was released yesterday after a successful procedure called lithotripsy which was painful, but worth it. I'm not 100%, but I will be soon. The staff & doctors were incredible. Your well wishes & prayers helped as kidney stones are one of the most painful things to experience."



According to Johns Hopkins, "Lithotripsy is a noninvasive (the skin is not pierced) procedure used to treat kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. Lithotripsy treats kidney stones by sending focused ultrasonic energy or shock waves directly to the stone first located with fluoroscopy (a type of X-ray "movie") or ultrasound (high frequency sound waves)." Read more here





