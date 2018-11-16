|
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure
11-16-2018
Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed that he is recovering from a medical procedure after being discharged from the hospital this past Wednesday, November 14th.
Michaels was forced to pull out of a performance last Sunday (November 11th) in Greeneville, Tennessee due to kidney stones pain and underwent a procedure in the hospital.
The singer wrote on his official website on Thursday, "I was released yesterday after a successful procedure called lithotripsy which was painful, but worth it. I'm not 100%, but I will be soon. The staff & doctors were incredible. Your well wishes & prayers helped as kidney stones are one of the most painful things to experience."
