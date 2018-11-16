News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

11-16-2018
Bret Michaels

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed that he is recovering from a medical procedure after being discharged from the hospital this past Wednesday, November 14th.

Michaels was forced to pull out of a performance last Sunday (November 11th) in Greeneville, Tennessee due to kidney stones pain and underwent a procedure in the hospital.

The singer wrote on his official website on Thursday, "I was released yesterday after a successful procedure called lithotripsy which was painful, but worth it. I'm not 100%, but I will be soon. The staff & doctors were incredible. Your well wishes & prayers helped as kidney stones are one of the most painful things to experience."

According to Johns Hopkins, "Lithotripsy is a noninvasive (the skin is not pierced) procedure used to treat kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. Lithotripsy treats kidney stones by sending focused ultrasonic energy or shock waves directly to the stone first located with fluoroscopy (a type of X-ray "movie") or ultrasound (high frequency sound waves)." Read more here


Related Stories


Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency

Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film

Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video

More Bret Michaels News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Longwave Release Video For First New Single In A Decade

Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark

We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Radkey Streaming New Song 'Junes'

Singled Out: Shorelines' Worry About Yourself

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.