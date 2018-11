Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1991 classic, "November Rain", from a November 14th show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



The third single for "Use Your Illusion I" hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 while achieving the feat of being the longest song in history (at almost 9 minutes) to enter the US Top Ten.



The group also live-streamed partial footage of the show's finale of "Paradise City" from the Malaysian concert via Twitter.



Guns N' Roses continue their fall series of Not In This Lifetime shows this week with a pair of dates in Hong Kong and a stop in Abu Dhabi, UAE before playing South Africa next week ahead of the final show of 2018 in Honolulu, HI on December 8.



While there's no word on 2019 dates by the band, guitarist Slash is returning to his solo tour in support of "Living The Dream." here.

