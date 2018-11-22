News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

11-22-2018
Lollapalooza

Organizers for the Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil have announced the lineup for the 2019 installments of the South American versions of the festivals.

Lollapalooza revealed that Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone and Sam Smith will lead the lineup in Chile and Argentina.

The headliners for the festival in Brazil will be Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Tribalistas, Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, Sam Smith and Twenty One Pilots.

All three countries will included performances from Tiësto, The 1975, Interpol, Macklemore, Odesza, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Zhu, Snow Patrol, Bring Me The Horizon, Portugal. The Man, Troye Sivan and many more.


