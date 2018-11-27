Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are premiering a video for their cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode classic, "Personal Jesus." The UK rockers recorded the tune for the Spotify Singles series - alongside the title track to 1987's "Hysteria" - during a spring session at the streaming service's studio in New York that was issued for release in July.

"Personal Jesus" will be included on the November 30 release of a new greatest-hits collection entitled "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard."

The package - which traces the band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today - will be available in multiple configurations, including a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, a single CD edition featuring 17 tracks, 2-LP vinyl, and digital.

As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of "The Story So Far" feature an exclusive seven-inch single of "Personal Jesus" and "We All Need Christmas."

November 30 will also see Def Leppard release a 10-disc limited-edition vinyl box set called "Hysteria: The Singles", featuring all of the seven-inch singles from the band's 1987 multi-platinum album. Read more here.

