News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

11-27-2018
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are premiering a video for their cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode classic, "Personal Jesus." The UK rockers recorded the tune for the Spotify Singles series - alongside the title track to 1987's "Hysteria" - during a spring session at the streaming service's studio in New York that was issued for release in July.

"Personal Jesus" will be included on the November 30 release of a new greatest-hits collection entitled "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard."

The package - which traces the band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today - will be available in multiple configurations, including a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, a single CD edition featuring 17 tracks, 2-LP vinyl, and digital.

As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of "The Story So Far" feature an exclusive seven-inch single of "Personal Jesus" and "We All Need Christmas."

November 30 will also see Def Leppard release a 10-disc limited-edition vinyl box set called "Hysteria: The Singles", featuring all of the seven-inch singles from the band's 1987 multi-platinum album. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour

Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

The Pineapple Thief Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Messer's Save Myself

Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Robert Plant Rocks Elvis Presley Covers At Ex-Wife's Birthday Party

Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.