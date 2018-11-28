News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

11-28-2018
Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater icon Jordan Rudess have announced a very special one off show with Judith Lynn Stillman called an "Evening of Music for Two Pianos."

The show will be taking place at Sapinsley Hall at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Providence, RI on December 15th and feature Rudess and Stillman performing Mozart, Brahms, and a special treat for Dream Theater fans, according to the announcement.

Jordan had this to say, "It's taken a lot of shredding, I mean practicing, leading up to this special evening, with so much new repertoire to learn, but I am beyond thrilled to be taking the stage with my dear friend, Judith Lynn Stillman.

"We met in the 70s when we were piano students in Juilliard's pre-college division. Through the years, although our careers have taken very different paths, we have stayed connected in our shared love of the piano.

"We have literally been devoted to mastering the piano for more than 50 years each. At the very least, come to this concert to witness what that level of commitment to the piano sounds like!!"


Related Stories


Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

More Jordan Rudess News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'Web Of Time' Video

Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

Alborn Release 'Full Circle' Video

Oracle Giving Away New Live EP

Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'

Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander

Singled Out: Marlene Oak's Slip Away

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.