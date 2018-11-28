|
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show
11-28-2018
Dream Theater icon Jordan Rudess have announced a very special one off show with Judith Lynn Stillman called an "Evening of Music for Two Pianos."
Jordan had this to say, "It's taken a lot of shredding, I mean practicing, leading up to this special evening, with so much new repertoire to learn, but I am beyond thrilled to be taking the stage with my dear friend, Judith Lynn Stillman.
"We met in the 70s when we were piano students in Juilliard's pre-college division. Through the years, although our careers have taken very different paths, we have stayed connected in our shared love of the piano.
"We have literally been devoted to mastering the piano for more than 50 years each. At the very least, come to this concert to witness what that level of commitment to the piano sounds like!!"
