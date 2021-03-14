Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares Mike Portnoy Live Chat Excerpt

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a 17 minute portion of the live chat he hosted on Saturday (March 17th) with former DT drummer Mike Portnoy.
Rudess conducted the full chat on his Patreon and then afterwards shared a 17 minute and 18 second clip of the session on his official YouTube channel.
Jordan had this to say ahead of the chat, "My friend and bandmate, Mike Portnoy, joins my live chat today. We will discuss the upcoming LTE3 album, reminisce about old times and whatever else comes up." Watch the excerpt below:
Jordan Rudess Being Joined By Mike Portnoy For Live Chat
