Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Heading West With Piano Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess will be wrapping up the east coast leg of his Piano tour next week and has shared the dates for a west coast run that will be taking place in September.

The final east coast dates includes stops in Armore (PA), New York City, and Pawling (NY). After a short break he will launch the west coast dates on September 1st in Oakland, Ca.

He shared, "It's great to be performing again at really excellent venues. I play music from entire catalog including Dream Theater, solo albums and covers of some of favorite music. " See the dates below:

July 23: Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore, PA

July 25: City Winery, NYC, NY

July 29: Daryl's House, Pawling, NY

September 1: Yoshi's, Oakland, CA

September 3: Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

September 6 & 7: Hotel Café, Hollywood, CA

September 9: The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

September 11: House of Blues Voodoo Room, San Diego, CA

