Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows
11-28-2018
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses live-streamed a series of performances of their classic tracks via social media during two shows in Hong Kong last week.
Among the songs delivered live from the band's November 20 and 21 dates at the city's Asia World-Expo Arena were a pair from 1987's "Appetite For Destruction" - "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" - as well as their 1991 cover of the Paul McCartney and Wings' "Live And Let Die."
"Thank you Hong Kong for two amazing nights!", posted the group after the concerts. The dates marked some of the final 2018 shows of the reunited band's Not In This Lifetime tour, which was launched with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016; now in its third year, the trek has been seen by over 5 million fans and is among the top five biggest-selling concert tours in music history with ticket sales of more than $500 million.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
