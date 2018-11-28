Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses live-streamed a series of performances of their classic tracks via social media during two shows in Hong Kong last week.

Among the songs delivered live from the band's November 20 and 21 dates at the city's Asia World-Expo Arena were a pair from 1987's "Appetite For Destruction" - "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" - as well as their 1991 cover of the Paul McCartney and Wings' "Live And Let Die."

"Thank you Hong Kong for two amazing nights!", posted the group after the concerts. The dates marked some of the final 2018 shows of the reunited band's Not In This Lifetime tour, which was launched with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016; now in its third year, the trek has been seen by over 5 million fans and is among the top five biggest-selling concert tours in music history with ticket sales of more than $500 million.



Despite the tour's success, Axl Rose says there are still new places for Guns N' Roses to play.



"We've toured the world a few times over, but there are always places where we still haven't performed," Rose tells the Atlas in Abu Dhabi. "We played Iceland for the first time this year and we're playing Hawaii for the first time this December - there are always places left to go."



As for what keeps him and the band going, Axl adds "We all want to do the best we can for the fans - they come wanting a big performance and that is what we want to give them. We all push each other to go further in terms of our performance and commitment. It doesn't matter how many performances you do, every crowd is different and you feed off that." Watch the video clips here.

