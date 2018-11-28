Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

Country music star Kenny Chesney has announced a new run of tour dates that will be hitting arenas next spring across the U.S. and will be dubbed the "Songs for the Saints Tour".

The trek will be the follow up to his record breaking No Shoes Nation stadium tour and tickets for the 19-concert trek is set to go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will be kicking off on April 4th in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center and will conclude on May 25th in Tuscaloosa, AL at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Kenny had this to say, "I wanted to bring the music to the people, knowing how many members of No Shoes Nation travel to see our stadium shows .

"To me, making the rooms a little smaller, coming to where the fans live, we're changing the dynamic - and I think it's going to be pretty cool. It's a lot of people's hometowns, and that's always awesome energy."



Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour Dates:

April 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 5 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

April 6 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 12 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 13 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

April 18 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 25 Charleston, SC Volvo Car Stadium

April 26 Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker Civic Center

April 27 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

May 2 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

May 3 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

May 4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 9 Albany, NY Times Union Arena

May 10 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 11 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 17 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 25 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater





