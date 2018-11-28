News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

11-28-2018
Kenny Chesney

Country music star Kenny Chesney has announced a new run of tour dates that will be hitting arenas next spring across the U.S. and will be dubbed the "Songs for the Saints Tour".

The trek will be the follow up to his record breaking No Shoes Nation stadium tour and tickets for the 19-concert trek is set to go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will be kicking off on April 4th in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center and will conclude on May 25th in Tuscaloosa, AL at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Kenny had this to say, "I wanted to bring the music to the people, knowing how many members of No Shoes Nation travel to see our stadium shows .

"To me, making the rooms a little smaller, coming to where the fans live, we're changing the dynamic - and I think it's going to be pretty cool. It's a lot of people's hometowns, and that's always awesome energy."

Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour Dates:
April 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 5 Champaign, IL State Farm Center
April 6 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 12 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
April 13 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
April 18 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 25 Charleston, SC Volvo Car Stadium
April 26 Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker Civic Center
April 27 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf
May 2 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena
May 3 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
May 4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 9 Albany, NY Times Union Arena
May 10 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 11 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 17 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 18 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 25 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater


