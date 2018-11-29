Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is sharing some photos from Thanksgiving as he continues to recover at home following a recent collapse backstage at a Billy Joel show in New York that saw him hospitalized for almost a week.

"Had a great Thanksgiving weekend with Billie, Annie, Roman, Tony, Austin, Sarah, Amanda and cooked by Aaron," writes Perry alongside a series of pictures from the fall US holiday.

The rocker collapsed backstage and was treated by paramedics before being rushed to hospital minutes after performing "Walk This Way" with Joel at Madison Square Garden on November 10.

Following his release from hospital, Perry cancelled his planned fall US tour on doctor's orders. "While doctors have released Perry from care," read a press release, "the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off. Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019." See the photos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





