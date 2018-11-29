Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Dead & Company shared the good news with fans that they will be returning to the road next summer for a tour that will be hitting various cities across the U.S.

They will be kicking things off with a two-night stand in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 31st and June 1st and will wrap up in Boulder, CO at Folsom Field and July 5th and 6th.

The group Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti also be visiting Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

Dead & Company 2019 Summer Tour Dates:

FRI 31-May Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

SAT 1-Jun Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

MON 3-Jun Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

TUE 4-Jun Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

FRI 7-Jun George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

SAT 8-Jun George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

WED 12-Jun Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

FRI 14-Jun Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

SAT 15-Jun Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

TUE 18-Jun Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

THU 20-Jun Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

SAT 22-Jun Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

SUN 23-Jun New York, NY Citi Field

WED 26-Jun Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

FRI 28-Jun Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

SAT 29-Jun Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

TUE 2-Jul Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

FRI 5-Jul Boulder, CO Folsom Field

SAT 6-Jul Boulder, CO Folsom Field





