Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Maximo Park have released a video for "I Want You To Stay". The clip comes from their forthcoming live DVD "As Long As We Keep Moving" and CD and vinyl soundtrack albums.

The new release it set to hit stores on February 22nd and features songs from the group's entire six album catalog. The preview video can be streamed here.

Frontman Paul Smith had this to say, "It's been over a decade since our only live DVD, Found On Film. We thought we would make an audio-visual document of our band in its current incarnation, especially because we feel like we are at our most dynamic in a live setting."

Tracklisting:

1. Get High (No, I Don't)

2. I Want You To Stay

3. Girls Who Play Guitars

4. Questing, Not Coasting

5. The National Health

6. A19

7. What Equals Love?

8. Limassol

9. Midnight On the Hill

10. Books From Boxes





