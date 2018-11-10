Anneke van Giersbergen Releases 'Zo Lief' Video

She had this to say about the track, "Zo Lief is about hanging on and letting go. I always thought that I would be a pretty relaxed mom, but dealing with transitions turns out to be more challenging than expected.

"Every time my son Finn enthusiastically welcomes a new stage of his independence, I have to admit that letting go of parental attachment isn't that easy. An English translation of the song title is 'So Sweet' and this is the very first time I've release a song in my native language as a solo artist.

"I wrote and demoed Zo Lief a couple of years ago and Gijs Kramers made a subtle arrangement for orchestra. The video was shot at the Dutch North Sea coast by director Mark Uyl." Watch the video - here.