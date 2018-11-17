|
Gin Blossoms Release 'Wonder' Video (Week in Review)
Gin Blossoms Release 'Wonder' Video was a top story on Sunday: Gin Blossoms have released a brand new music video for their track "Wonder". The song comes from the group's latest album "Mixed Reality", which hit stores back in June. The new visual was filmed in Vancouver and was produced by Glass Hero Media, directed by Cole Northey, and stars Madisen Steinwand. The group teamed up with Parade.com to premiere the new video.
