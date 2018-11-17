News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1987 classic, "It's So Easy", from their November 11th reunion tour show in Manila, Philippines.

The tune was the band's opening song at the city's Philippine Arena, which marked the third fall 2018 date on the Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, which resumed in Monterrey, Mexico on November 3.

The group also live-streamed "Sweet Child O' Mine" from the Manila concert via Twitter. Guns N' Roses will continue a fall series of shows this week in the Far East ahead of appearances in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, and wrapping up their 2018 live schedule with their first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on December 8. Watch both videos - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Longwave Release Video For First New Single In A Decade

Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark

We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Radkey Streaming New Song 'Junes'

Singled Out: Shorelines' Worry About Yourself

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.