News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video (Week in Review)

.
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is premiering a video for "Johnny Cash", a track from his latest album "Raise Vibration." Directed by Mathieu Bitton, the clip presents footage of the rocker in the studio on his own and directing a string section on the song inspired by his own personal experience with the music icon.

According to the BBC, Kravitz had rushed to Los Angeles in December of 1995 after learning his mother, actress Roxie Roker, was losing her battle with breast cancer and he had arranged to stay at Rick Rubin's home, where the producer was working with Cash on the album "American Recordings II: Unchained."

Kravitz went to straight to the hospital to be by his mother's side upon landing in the city, and was at Rubin's home when he received a call that she had passed when he ran into Cash and his wife June.

"I was a bit fazed and out of it," explains Kravitz, "and the two of them just came up to me and surrounded me and held me. The two of them. We weren't lifelong friends. I didn't know them that long We were flatmates. But they decided at that moment (to) treat me like they would treat someone in their family. It was a beautiful moment of humanity and love."

More than twenty years later, the memory of the scene returned to the singer while he was in the studio working on new music. "I heard the melody, I heard the music, but I did not understand why I was getting the words Johnny Cash," he says. "It obviously is something that impacted me and has been sitting within my spirit. They were beautiful, real people - and I guess that might have been the last time that I was consoled in that way." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lenny Kravitz News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Lenny Kravitz's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.