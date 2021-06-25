.

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Raise Vibration' Video

Bruce Henne | 06-25-2021

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has released a video for the title track to his 2018 album, "Raise Vibration." Directed by famed photographer Mark Seliger, the clip was filmed in the Bahamas, where the rocker has been living during the pandemic.

"This song is very special to me," says Kravitz. "It's all about hope, banding together, and remaining fearless in the pursuit of your passion and purpose. Mark and I hold this message close to heart. We wanted to celebrate the beauty of the Bahamas in the video and try to capture the spirit of inspiration synonymous with the islands. It's something I want to share once I get back on the road."

The singer produced and recorded "Raise Vibration" at his Bahamas studio; the record went Top 5 in several countries while debuting and peaking at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

