Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band

10-01-2018
Machine Head

The current lineup of Machine Head are set to launch a North American tour this week but the future of the group is uncertain as frontman Rob Flynn reports that several members are leaving the group.

Flynn broke the news to fans via a social media video. He said in part, "I'll get right to it. Wednesday night, Phil Demmel quit Machine Head. Yesterday afternoon, Dave McClain quit Machine Head. And Jared kinda quit, but didn't really know if he was quitting for sure."

He further explained, "I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I've got a lot of drive, but I've got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave's decision, as I respect their decision."

Following the reaction to the news, Flynn shared a follow-up video (see it here) where he explained, "I've been getting a lot of texts based on the video that I did earlier today on Facebook Live, and I just wanted to clarify that this is the farewell tour of this lineup; this era of Machine Head.

"This is not the farewell tour of Machine Head. It's been a very emotional 48 hours, and I very well could have said that weird on Facebook Live - or not as good as I could have. And while the future of MachineHead is uncertain..."

The previously announced "an evening with" Machine Head tour will be launching on Thursday (10/4) in Sacramento and will now be the final trek for this incarnation of the band. See the dates below:

10/4 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
10/6 Missoula, MT - The Wilma
10/8 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
10/9 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10/10 Saskatoon, SK - Louis
10/12 Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
10/13 Minot, ND - The Original
10/15 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/17 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
10/18 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
10/19 Kansas City, MO - Truman
10/20 Joliet, IL - The Forge
10/22 Cleveland, OH - Agora
10/23 Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
10/24 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
10/26 Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
10/27 Columbus, OH - Newport
10/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/30 Hartford, CT - The Webster
10/31 Huntington, NY - Paramount
11/2 Sayreville, NJ - Starland
11/3 Richmond, VA - National
11/4 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
11/7 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11/9 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
11/10 Nashville, KY - Exit In
11/11 Charlotte, NC - Underground
11/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11/14 Tampa, FL - The Ritz
11/16 New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
11/17 Austin, TX - Emos
11/18 Lubbock, TX - Jake's
11/20 Tuscon, AZ - Club X
11/21 San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
11/23 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
11/24 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst


