Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band The current lineup of Machine Head are set to launch a North American tour this week but the future of the group is uncertain as frontman Rob Flynn reports that several members are leaving the group. Flynn broke the news to fans via a social media video. He said in part, "I'll get right to it. Wednesday night, Phil Demmel quit Machine Head. Yesterday afternoon, Dave McClain quit Machine Head. And Jared kinda quit, but didn't really know if he was quitting for sure." He further explained, "I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I've got a lot of drive, but I've got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave's decision, as I respect their decision." Following the reaction to the news, Flynn shared a follow-up video (see it here) where he explained, "I've been getting a lot of texts based on the video that I did earlier today on Facebook Live, and I just wanted to clarify that this is the farewell tour of this lineup; this era of Machine Head. "This is not the farewell tour of Machine Head. It's been a very emotional 48 hours, and I very well could have said that weird on Facebook Live - or not as good as I could have. And while the future of MachineHead is uncertain..." The previously announced "an evening with" Machine Head tour will be launching on Thursday (10/4) in Sacramento and will now be the final trek for this incarnation of the band. See the dates below: 10/4 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

10/6 Missoula, MT - The Wilma

10/8 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

10/9 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10/10 Saskatoon, SK - Louis

10/12 Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

10/13 Minot, ND - The Original

10/15 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/17 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

10/18 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

10/19 Kansas City, MO - Truman

10/20 Joliet, IL - The Forge

10/22 Cleveland, OH - Agora

10/23 Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

10/24 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

10/26 Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

10/27 Columbus, OH - Newport

10/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/30 Hartford, CT - The Webster

10/31 Huntington, NY - Paramount

11/2 Sayreville, NJ - Starland

11/3 Richmond, VA - National

11/4 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

11/7 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11/9 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11/10 Nashville, KY - Exit In

11/11 Charlotte, NC - Underground

11/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11/14 Tampa, FL - The Ritz

11/16 New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

11/17 Austin, TX - Emos

11/18 Lubbock, TX - Jake's

11/20 Tuscon, AZ - Club X

11/21 San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

11/23 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

11/24 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

Related Stories



Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band Machine Head Announce North American Tour Deep Purple In The Studio For 'Machine Head' Anniversary More Machine Head News Share this article

