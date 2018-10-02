|
Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA
Two generations of rock will collide when Panic! At The Disco takes the stage for a special tribute to legendary British rock band, Queen during the 2018 American Music Awards.
The band is set to perform their take on the iconic classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia for the awards show broadcast.
Panic! At The Disco frontman, Brendon Urie had this to say, "If there is one song that I wish I would've written myself, it's 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Freddie Mercury's genius is clear from the very first note to the last and I'm honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance."
