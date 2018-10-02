News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA

10-02-2018
Panic! At The Disco

Two generations of rock will collide when Panic! At The Disco takes the stage for a special tribute to legendary British rock band, Queen during the 2018 American Music Awards.

The band is set to perform their take on the iconic classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia for the awards show broadcast.

Panic! At The Disco frontman, Brendon Urie had this to say, "If there is one song that I wish I would've written myself, it's 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Freddie Mercury's genius is clear from the very first note to the last and I'm honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance."


Related Stories


Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Panic! At The Disco Add New North American Arena Tour Leg

Panic! At The Disco's Ellen Performance Goes Online

Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon'

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Panic! at the Disco Get Festive With 'Feels Like Christmas'

Brendon Urie Gearing Up For 'Kinky Boots' Broadway Debut

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie Making Broadway Debut

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Jams With Panic! At the Disco

More Panic! At The Disco News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case- Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band- The Eagles Announce Spring Tour- more

Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock

Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

Metallica Release Live Harvester Of Sorrow Video

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

Jefferson Airplane's Marty Balin Dead At 76

All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

Behemoth Release 'Bartzabel' Video

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

Dave Matthews Band Announce Fall Arena Tour Dates

Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album

Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.