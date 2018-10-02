News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

10-02-2018
The Night Flight Orchestra

The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be re-releasing their early albums on November 23rd including their first time on vinyl.

The reissues include their debut "Internal Affairs," and sophomore effort "Skyline Whispers" which will feature bonus tracks as well as revamped artwork.

Fans will be able to purchase the re-issues in various formats including CD, Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Colored Gatefold Vinyl formats. See the tracklistings below:

Internal Affairs Tracklist :
1.Siberian Queen
2.California Morning
3.Glowing City Madness
4.West Ruth Ave
5.Transatlantic Blues
6.Miami 502
7.Internal Affairs
8.1998
9.Stella Ain't No Dove
10.Montreal Midnight Supply
11.Green Hills Of Glumslov
BONUS TRACK
12. Song For Ingeborg

Skyline Whispers Tracklist:
1. Sail On
2. Living For The Nighttime
3. Stilletto
4. Owaranai Palisades
5. Lady Jade
6. I Ain't Old I Ain't Young
7. All The Ladies
8. Spanish Ghosts
9. Demon Princess
10. Skyline Whispers
11. Roads Less Travelled
12. The Heather Reports
BONUS TRACK
13. September, You're A Woman


