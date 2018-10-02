The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be re-releasing their early albums on November 23rd including their first time on vinyl.

The reissues include their debut "Internal Affairs," and sophomore effort "Skyline Whispers" which will feature bonus tracks as well as revamped artwork.

Fans will be able to purchase the re-issues in various formats including CD, Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Colored Gatefold Vinyl formats. See the tracklistings below:

Internal Affairs Tracklist :

1.Siberian Queen

2.California Morning

3.Glowing City Madness

4.West Ruth Ave

5.Transatlantic Blues

6.Miami 502

7.Internal Affairs

8.1998

9.Stella Ain't No Dove

10.Montreal Midnight Supply

11.Green Hills Of Glumslov

BONUS TRACK

12. Song For Ingeborg

Skyline Whispers Tracklist:

1. Sail On

2. Living For The Nighttime

3. Stilletto

4. Owaranai Palisades

5. Lady Jade

6. I Ain't Old I Ain't Young

7. All The Ladies

8. Spanish Ghosts

9. Demon Princess

10. Skyline Whispers

11. Roads Less Travelled

12. The Heather Reports

BONUS TRACK

13. September, You're A Woman





