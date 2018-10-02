|
The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue
10-02-2018
The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be re-releasing their early albums on November 23rd including their first time on vinyl.
The reissues include their debut "Internal Affairs," and sophomore effort "Skyline Whispers" which will feature bonus tracks as well as revamped artwork.
Fans will be able to purchase the re-issues in various formats including CD, Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Colored Gatefold Vinyl formats. See the tracklistings below:
Internal Affairs Tracklist :
Skyline Whispers Tracklist:
Related Stories
The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue
The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album
The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details
Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album
More The Night Flight Orchestra News